Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.98. 21,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

