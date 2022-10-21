Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 3.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,536. The company has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.80 and its 200-day moving average is $351.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.93.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

