Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.36. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $107.15 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

