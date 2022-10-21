Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $122.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.50), with a volume of 129520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.50).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03.

Amati AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Amati AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

