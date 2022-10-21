Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average is $124.34. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 16,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

