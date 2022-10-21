AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) & Herc (NYSE:HRI) Head to Head Comparison

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) and AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Herc and AmeraMex International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herc 0 1 4 0 2.80 AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Herc currently has a consensus price target of $168.60, indicating a potential upside of 64.01%. Given Herc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Herc is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Herc has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.7% of Herc shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Herc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Herc and AmeraMex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herc 11.76% 28.42% 6.04% AmeraMex International 7.33% 50.23% 12.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Herc and AmeraMex International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herc $2.07 billion 1.48 $224.10 million $9.03 11.38 AmeraMex International $24.72 million 0.19 $1.63 million N/A N/A

Herc has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International.

Summary

Herc beats AmeraMex International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

