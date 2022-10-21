Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Up to $26.31

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $28.21. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $927.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.20 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerald P. Plush purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

