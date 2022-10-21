América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.08

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOVGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.08 and traded as low as $16.17. América Móvil shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 17,819 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

