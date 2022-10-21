América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.08

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.08 and traded as low as $16.17. América Móvil shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 17,819 shares traded.
América Móvil Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.
América Móvil Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
