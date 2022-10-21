América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.10.

América Móvil stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $49,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

