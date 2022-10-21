American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.34% of American Software worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Software by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $960,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $15.46 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.00 million, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

