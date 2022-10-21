American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $184.59. 11,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day moving average of $248.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

