Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $114,420.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.