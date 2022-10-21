Ampleforth Governance Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $59.37 million and $1.39 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00020421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

