Analysts Set Expectations for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $10.62 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.41 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.5 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

