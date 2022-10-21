Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Target Price at C$39.14

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,748,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,653,007.23.

First National Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.03. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$46.44.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.94%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

