Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$217.31

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$217.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of IFC opened at C$193.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$196.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$158.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.59.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 13.0800002 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,710,261.04. In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

