Analysts Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) PT at $36.00

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The RMR Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 149,209 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in The RMR Group by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

RMR opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $812.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

