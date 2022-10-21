Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Symrise (SY1)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently:

10/18/2022 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($122.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/17/2022 – Symrise was given a new €121.00 ($123.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/10/2022 – Symrise was given a new €121.00 ($123.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/30/2022 – Symrise was given a new €121.00 ($123.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($118.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/26/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($127.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/23/2022 – Symrise was given a new €107.00 ($109.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2022 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/19/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($118.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/14/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($127.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/12/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($118.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/2/2022 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Symrise Trading Up 1.3 %

SY1 traded up €1.30 ($1.33) on Friday, hitting €99.94 ($101.98). 247,393 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €103.60 and its 200 day moving average is €105.34. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($74.98).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

