Analyzing Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) & Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Secoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Secoo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway -76.30% -293.74% -37.01%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $491.42 million 0.05 -$88.80 million N/A N/A Rent the Runway $203.30 million 0.57 -$211.80 million ($8.54) -0.21

This table compares Secoo and Rent the Runway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Secoo has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Secoo and Rent the Runway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Rent the Runway 0 2 9 0 2.82

Rent the Runway has a consensus price target of $8.91, indicating a potential upside of 397.71%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Secoo.

Summary

Secoo beats Rent the Runway on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secoo

(Get Rating)

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. The company also offers its website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.