AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.21 million.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 11,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $509.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.