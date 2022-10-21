Ankr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.33 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Ankr has a total market cap of $271.76 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,133.50 or 1.00006561 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003029 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00046591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022739 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02844163 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $21,651,908.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

