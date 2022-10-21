Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.65

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Anterix Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 3,957.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

About Anterix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Anterix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 61,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Anterix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

