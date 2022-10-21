Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.65

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.
Anterix Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.64.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 3,957.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Anterix
About Anterix
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
