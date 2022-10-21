Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 27305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.