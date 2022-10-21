APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $46.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised APA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.67. APA has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

APA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. BOKF NA increased its position in APA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $263,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of APA by 25.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA



APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.



