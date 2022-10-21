API3 (API3) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $99.81 Million

API3 (API3) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00008497 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $99.81 million and $4.85 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.51 or 0.27489713 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010737 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

