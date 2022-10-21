AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $95.00 and last traded at $95.91. 2,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 150,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.79.

Specifically, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,861 shares of company stock worth $7,195,379 in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

AppFolio Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 58.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $2,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.