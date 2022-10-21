Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

