Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

