argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.07.

argenx Stock Performance

argenx stock opened at $361.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.86. argenx has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $403.77.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. Equities analysts expect that argenx will post -15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in argenx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in argenx by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in argenx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

