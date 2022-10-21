Ark One Day Trading Volume Reaches $916,306.00 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Ark has a total market cap of $50.47 million and approximately $916,306.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007004 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005589 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004741 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,976,562 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

