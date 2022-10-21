Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 70.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

