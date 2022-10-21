Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Gap Up to $30.09

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $30.90. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $509.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

