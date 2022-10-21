Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW) Trading Up 0.1%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 232,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 47,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $35,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $158,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth $253,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 490.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

