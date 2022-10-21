Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARGTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Artemis Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Artemis Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

ARGTF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 1,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.