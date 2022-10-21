Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARESF opened at $6.73 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARESF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

