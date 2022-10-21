Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,847,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.52.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

