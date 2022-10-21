Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 3,200 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.