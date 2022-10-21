Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 790 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 801,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,331.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.15 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

