Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $132,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

