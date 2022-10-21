Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 628,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,313 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 25,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,689,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.