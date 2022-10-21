ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Trading Down 5.3%

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.13 and last traded at $90.56. 3,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 207,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

ASGN Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

