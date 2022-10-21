Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 288,683 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 2,468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.