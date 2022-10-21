Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,237.50 ($63.29).

Ashtead Group stock traded down GBX 76 ($0.92) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,222 ($51.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,462. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44. The company has a market cap of £18.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,598.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,267.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,140.66.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

