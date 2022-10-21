ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,170 ($14.14) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,153.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.