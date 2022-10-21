AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £110 ($132.91) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. set a £120 ($145.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £120 ($145.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £107.86 ($130.33).

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 51 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 9,707 ($117.29). The stock had a trading volume of 561,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The company has a market cap of £150.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.05. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 12-month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of £104.90.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

