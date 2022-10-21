AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £107.86 ($130.33).
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 9,656 ($116.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £149.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.22. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 52-week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is £103.75 and its 200 day moving average is £104.90.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Read More
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.