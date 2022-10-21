Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Lifted to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

ATHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.15. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 189.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Athira Pharma by 662.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Athira Pharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 82,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Athira Pharma by 89.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

