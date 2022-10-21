Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

Separately, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 31.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

