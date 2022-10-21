Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEAM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.42.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $192.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.31 and its 200-day moving average is $221.59. Atlassian has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,956. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.