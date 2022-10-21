AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 or higher EPS.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.72.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 363,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 8.5% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

